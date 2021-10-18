REDD+ project restores forests, raises community’s livelihood

SANDAKAN (Oct 18): The Sabah-EU REDD+ Project has successfully raised the target communities’ living standards, restored and rehabilitated degraded forests in Sabah.

Chief Conservator of Forests (CFF) Datuk Frederick Kugan said the project, which began on December 5, 2013 and will conclude on November 30, this year, has also achieved its goal of promoting sustainable and low carbon development of Sabah.

The Sabah-EU REDD+ Project is a European Union (EU) funded project in Sabah entitled Demonstration Initiative on Community Based Forest Management and REDD Plus, which is part of the EU’s “Tackling Climate Change through Sustainable Forest Management and Community Development” programme.

During the eight years, the project team worked with communities in three areas: four villages in Kinabatangan River Corridor, ten villages in Kg Gana in Kota Marudu and seven villages within the Kinabalu Ecolinc Zone.

These are communities that live adjacent to forest reserves in the three REDD+ demonstration

sites.

“The project has aided in the development of sustainable alternative livelihood activities for the communities, such as sustainable farming, improvisation to their existing small-medium enterprises, providing machinery for land cultivation, agro-tourism and several others,” said Kugan in a statement on Monday.

In Kinabatangan, for example, the project team built four swiftlets houses in each of the four villages as part of the project’s sustainable livelihood development programme while in Gana, it helped establish the community cooperatives and carried out forest restoration activities.

In the Kinabalu Ecolinc, the team helped train the communities on homestay management and marketing procedures to aid the communities’ agro-tourism industry.

Since September this year, the project team has also gone on a tour and held peer-to-peer learning workshops at all of the sites as part of the project’s wrap-up event at the community level.

During the workshops, the community representatives shared their experiences and perspectives

throughout the project’s implementation period, including lessons learned about sustainable livelihood.

In terms of economic activities, participants reported that their income has increased and diversified as a result of improved tools and knowledge as well as increased exposure to new markets, thanks to their participation in the project.

“More importantly, through the project, more than 1,350 hectares of degraded forest areas are restored and rehabilitated with hundreds of thousands of trees planted.

“Critical forest patches were being connected by establishing 4,205.28 ha of the local communities and the private companies such as the oil palm plantation companies in setting aside critical lands for forest connectivity,” he said.

Kugan said the demonstration of REDD+ activities in the three sites has strengthened communities’

engagement in forest protection and pro-poor sustainable forest management, paving the way for Sabah to fully implement REDD+ activities.

“Having demonstrated its benefits, not only to the environment, but more importantly to the communities who are impacted by the project, I believe the way forward is for the State to implement the REDD+ activities fully,” he said.

He also hopes that this success will attract additional funding, allowing the Sabah Forestry Department and the REDD+ Team to replicate the success on a larger scale.