Rep asks ministry to review licensing policy of gas retailers

SIBU (Oct 18): The Ministry of Utilities should reconsider its decision to reject applications from home-based business in the rural areas to renew their gas distribution licence issued under the Control of Supplies Act (CSA) 1961, Bukit Assek assemblywoman Irene Chang said.

According to Chang, attempts to renew the CSA licence for the Distribution of Gas Ordinance (DGO) have been rejected by the Ministry of Utilities on the grounds that these businesses do not possess the RM25 trade licence.

She said this policy ignores the fact that over the years, those who operated their trading from their homes in Sg Bidut and Sg Sadit have never been issued the RM25 trade licence.

“I therefore call upon the Ministry of Utilities to urgently review their current policy which if allowed to continue, would be making a mockery of what the Chief Minister had said when he announced the taking over of the authority to sell and distribute gas in the state,” she said in a media statement.

Chang said the CSA licence used to be issued by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) under CSA 1961 to Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) distributors and retailers in Sarawak.

These LPG retailers who operate from their homes in Sg Bidut and Sg Sadit also hold a shop licence issued by Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC), she added.

“They paid RM120 per year for the shop licence and another RM10 for storage of petroleum in their premises.

“The shop owners also used the shop licence to support and to renew their application for the CSA licence in order that their shops can legally engage in the retail sale of the gas cylinders.

“It has never been an issue for KPDNHEP to accept this shop licence to approve the CSA licence to these LPG retailers even though they do not possess the RM25 trade licence as issued by the District Office,” Chang claimed.

However, since the state government took over the authority to sell and distribute gas in the middle of this year, she said they faced difficulties in renewing their CSA licence for the DGO licence.

She said these applications, including the renewal applications, have to be made to the state Ministry of Utilities.

Chang added that over the years, these home-based traders had been paying five times over for their shop licence to Sibu Rural District Council.

Despite the big difference between the fees of the two licences, she said these traders always thought that their shop licence served as an equivalent to the trade licence issued to the shop premises in town.

“There is therefore no reason why the Ministry of Utilities should reject these people’s application to renew and change their CSA licence to DGO licence on the ground that they don’t have the RM25 trade licence when they have the RM120 shop licence.”

If this policy is not reviewed and changed, Chang said it would deprive those who operate their business based on the RM120 shop licence from engaging in the retail of the gas cylinders.

“In other words, more difficulties would be imposed on them by the state government rather than the federal government,” Chang said.