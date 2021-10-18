Sabah women weightlifters win four golds

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 18): Sabah women weightlifters made heads turned with their all-conquering performance at the National Weightlifting Championship in Rompin, Pahang.

Comprising an all-female squad, the state bagged four gold medals in the four-day championship that will conclude on Tuesday.

Nelcy Tunik competing in the 49kg weight division lifted 58kg in Snatch and 80kg for Clean & Jerk to finish first with 138kg overall weight lifted.

In the 55kg event, Elly Cascandra registered 75kg (Snatch) and 90kg (Clean & Jerk) for the total 165kg for gold.

Marceeta Marcus made it three for the state when she finished top in the 69kg category, lifting 75kg Snatch and a further 103kg in the Clean & Jerk event for her overall lift of 178kg.

Caroline Joachim completed the gold rush for Sabah, winning the 87kg category gold with her efforts of 80kg (Snatch) and 100kg (Clean & Jerk) for 180kg overall.

“All of our women athletes did extremely well in the national championship, which doubled up as a competition to select athletes for the national squad.

“Apart from that the tournament also served as a platform to select athletes to represent the country in the Commonwealth Games 2022,” said Sabah Weightlifting Association president Philip Gisan on Monday.

Team manager Lawrence Bell led the state squad to the championship along with coaches Nicholas Wong and Stephen Gampion as well as chaperone Wellma John.

“Sabah Weightlifting Association would like to express our gratitude and appreciation for all the support given by KBS (Youth and Sports Ministry) through MSN Sabah (Sabah Sports Council), including financially for our participation in the national championship,” Philip added.