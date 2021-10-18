Studies come first for aspiring singer

KOTA BELUD (Oct 18): Elvianney Michael, 23, is an aspiring singer who has to put her ambition on hold to follow another dream – finish her studies in Mechanical Engineering at UiTM Shah Alam.

Elvianney already recorded and produced one album entitled “Elvianney Michael – Langadon Oku Daa Dika” with PUSAKAG Productions.

“But it failed to take off due to very little promotion. It even made it to the local radio station, and we sell it from the restaurant.”

“I am unable to do as much as I can to promote the album because I am busy with my studies,” she told the Borneo Post when met at Mountain View Point where she is working as a waitress. Her mother runs the restaurant which has one of the best views of Mt Kinabalu and popular among truck drivers during their long-haul travels.

Elvianney added that she was currently home for the holidays and she spent most of her time helping her mother.

“I am the youngest of eight children. All my siblings live far from home, so it is very sad for her,” she said, adding that she will be returning to campus this month too.

“I have a year and a half left to finish my studies for Mechanical Engineering degree. After that, I hope to be able to follow my sister’s footsteps and study for my Master in South Korea with her too. She just left a few months ago and will be there for three years in the same field,” said the brainy and talented young woman.

However, she also has second thoughts about the plan as it will bring her even further away from home.

“Who knows? I may decide to look for work after I finish my degree.”

Her album features 10 Dusun songs, among them Amma, Kada Kohingi-Hingi, Ranau Poring Hot Spring, Kaamatan and Langadon Oku Daa Dika, and those keen on listening can visit https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=elvianney+michael where some of her songs are featured.