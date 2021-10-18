Taman Tunku man fined RM5,000 for illegal online gambling

MIRI (Oct 18): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a man RM5,000 in default three months in jail for running illegal online gambling activities.

The court also imposed an additional RM5,000 fine in default two months imprisonment for a cell phone seized from Roger Lalo Peterus of Taman Tunku in the case.

He paid the fines.

Magistrate Leona Dominic Mojiliu convicted the 21-year-old on his own guilty plea to a charge framed under Section 4(1) (c) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

The Section provides for a maximum fine of RM50,000 and up to three years in prison upon conviction, and a fine of between RM5,000 and RM50,000 for every gaming machine seized.

According to the charge sheet, Roger was the caretaker of a computerised gambling machine, which was found to have been running illegal online gambling activities.

He committed the offence on Sept 18, 2021 at around 3.10pm at a premises in Jalan Pujut 1B here.

ASP Mary Ong prosecuted the case, while Roger was unrepresented by counsel.