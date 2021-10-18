Wong Pejik waterfall impresses visiting Tourism Minister

BELAGA (Oct 18): The magnificent Wong Pejik waterfall situated at the upper end of Sungai Linau in Lusong Laku here would be another important tourism product in the state.

This is according to Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri who said the waterfall has a similar attraction to that of Niagara Falls in Canada and should be promoted as a tourism destination and a must-visit spot for tourists.

“After seeing personally the natural treasures and biodiversity at Wong Pejik and its surrounding area, I am confident that this hidden gem can be the world’s leading tourism destination in the future in line with the National Tourism Policy 2020-2030,” she said during a working visit to Lusong Laku on Saturday.

According to Nancy, Wong Pejik is a valuable natural treasure and long-term planning must be implemented to attract more visitors to the waterfall located in the state’s interior.

“There is no doubt that many are still unaware of the natural attractions available at Lusong Laku.

“My ministry will provide the best access to introduce tourist destinations in the state especially in Lusong Laku,” she said.

Meanwhile, Nancy said she was in awe with the beauty and uniqueness of handicrafts produced by the Penan community in the area.

She said the handicrafts have their own aesthetic value and should be promoted at national and global levels.

“I am optimistic that the fine handicrafts of the Penan community in Lusong Laku are of very high quality which is a work of art that is sought after by tourists from abroad,” she enthused.

Also present were state Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Assistant Minister of Utilities (Rural Electricity) Datuk Liwan Lagang and Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture secretary-general Datuk Wira Dr Noor Zari Hamat.