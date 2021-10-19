Another 72 Covid-19 deaths reported today in Malaysia as fatalities inch towards 28,000

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 19): Another 72 Covid-19 related deaths were reported in Malaysia as of midnight last night, according to the latest data provided by the Health Ministry (MoH).

Updated figures on MoH’s CovidNow site revealed that nine of these deaths were of patients already brought in dead (BID).

The nationwide toll for Covid-19 related deaths now stands at 27,993 fatalities.

Of this total, 5,655 fatalities were BID victims.

Over a 14-day average, Perlis notched the highest number of deaths per one million people with 86.3 deaths, followed by Sarawak with 58.2 deaths, Penang with 49.1 deaths.

Kelantan registered an average of 36.7 deaths, while the three states that make up the Klang Valley saw an average of 13.7 deaths over the last fortnight.

The overall fatality rate now stands at 1.2 per cent of the total number of infections, which currently is at 2.39 million confirmed Covid-19 infections.

Data on the CovidNow website showed that as of last night, 68.6 per cent of all Covid-19 deaths involved non-vaccinated individuals, 21.5 per cent involving those partially vaccinated, and 9.9 per cent were fully vaccinated.

Additionally, the MoH reported that there are 679 patients admitted to Intensive Care Units (ICU) nationwide, with 347 of them intubated and on ventilators. – Malay Mail