Bomba: Sarawak among six states under focus in coming ‘landas’ season

KUCHING (Oct 19): Sarawak is among the six states in the country to be accorded focus during the coming ‘landas’ (monsoon) season, based on the collective information provided by the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) and the Minerals and Geoscience Department.

The other five are Sabah, Johor, Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang.

According to Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) director-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Hamdan Wahid, for Sarawak alone, some 1,300 personnel from 36 Bomba stations are already on standby for the season.

However, he also pointed out that there were 77 areas likely to be hit by landslides, 349 flood-prone hotspots, and 97 roads that would most likely be cut off during floods.

“All government agencies across the country, especially those directly in charge of operations during disasters, have been asked to make full preparations ahead of the ‘landas’ season.

“Based on MetMalaysia’s forecast, we believe that the unpredictable weather conditions have started now and would continue until March 2022.

“In our recent meeting, six states had been identified as being flood-prone and thus, they must be given priority – they are Sarawak, Sabah, Johor, Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang,” said Mohammad Hamdan during a press conference called in connection with his working visit to Bomba Sarawak headquarters in Tabuan Jaya here yesterday.

Adding on, he said Bomba assets and logistics would be placed at the front base of each primary zone – namely Kuching, Sibu and Miri – in preparation for attending to flood/disaster victims and also for possible search-and-rescue (SAR) operations.

“In these places, we would focus on ensuring that assistance for and management of victims, as well as operation to save properties, would be given priority.

“During this period, the preparedness of the agencies responsible in handling the flood/disaster situation must be in tip-top condition, especially given the current (Covid-19) situation.

“This means that we must take note of the SOP (standard operating procedures) and also from some other aspects in accordance to (the directives from) the National Security Council (MKN) in handling any evacuation, SAR and handling of the victims in safer places,” he said.

Mohammad Hamdan also expressed his hope for the flood situation to not be as extreme as last year’s or that of 2014.

“For now, we are taking steps to find places that we have identified as hotspots. At the same time, we are looking at other areas that may not be hotspots, but have the potential to be hit by extreme (floods) this year.

“We strongly advise the community to cooperate with the government agencies.

“God-willing, we will do patrols, conduct training for the residents, provide information to them, and do pre-warning exercises from time to time.

“We also advise the people, if it’s found that their places are listed as high-risk, they should relocate. We acknowledge that sometimes, the home owners would refuse evacuation and we could not force them either, but they must know the risk that they have to face,” he added.

Moreover, Mohammad Hamdan said Bomba would be working closely with the community leaders around the state.

“The community leaders know the details about their areas, like the total numbers of residents; how many of them are elderly persons, individuals with disability, children; how many households – these types of information.

“Such data is important; for example, the senior citizens and those with special needs may not be able to communicate clearly with others or the authorities, so we have to help them,” he added.

Mohammad Hamdan also said Bomba Sarawak would continue to work with the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

Back on preparations for the coming ‘landas’ season, he said the Bomba currently had on stand-by 16 units of lorries, 67 four-wheel-drive vehicles (4WDs), 37 rescue boats, and one helicopter.

“We have an air base in Miri where the helicopter is – just in case there are transportation-related issues in the rural areasthat may require this asset.”

In terms of other assets, he said this would depend on the federal side if they were to make any purchase.

“Nonetheless, we will distribute them fairly. If we’re to buy a boat, Sarawak would also get hers. Across Malaysia, Sarawak has the most Bomba stations (36 stations) and zones, and Sarawak also has the most up-to-date equipment and facilities,” he added.

Accompanying Mohammad Hamdan during the visit was Bomba Sarawak director Datu Khirudin Drahman.