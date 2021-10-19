Cheap publicity, says Abdul Karim on PSB’s debate challenge

KUCHING (Oct 19): Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah has described Parti Sarawak Bersatu’s (PSB) public debate challenge to Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) on when is the safest time to call an election as “cheap publicity”.

“Whatever it is, Sarawak is in a state of Emergency and unless and until the Emergency lapses or is lifted, any election cannot be held in the State of Sarawak,” he told The Borneo Post when reacting to PSB’s open challenge.

“All this challenge for a debate is just for cheap publicity.”

Abdul Karim, who is Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice president, said for GPS, it does not matter whether the state election is held soon or later.

He also pointed out GPS will be ready when the time comes for a fresh mandate from the people is needed.

The Asajaya assemblyman then urged PSB to reveal what was their ultimate goal in ‘spinning’ stories.

“It seems that PSB knows when the state election date will be when they challenged GPS to a debate, when even the GPS doesn’t know when it would be held and also does not have any indication on when the date will be.

“Could it be that someone in Istana Negara is colluding with PSB leaders?”

PBB information chief Dato Idris Buang meanwhile said the election date is in the hands of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Election Commission (EC) because that is the law under the present circumstances of Covid-19.

“So what is PSB spinning?” asked Idris, who is Muara Tuang assemblyman.

Last month, the Election Commission (EC) was ordered by the Kuching High Court to implement Undi18 (lowering of the voting age from 21 to 18) by Dec 31 this year.

In a recent statement, PSB president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh claimed rumours were rife that GPS had been lobbying for the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and Head of State to lift the Emergency Order in Sarawak to pave the way for the dissolution of the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) this month and for the state election to be held in November.