Covid-19: 13 deaths, 2 BID cases in Sarawak from Oct 9-18

KUCHING (Oct 19): A 45-year-old man with no known history of sickness was among the 13 Covid-19 deaths recorded in Sarawak between October 9 to 18, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The man was a brought-in-dead (BID) case brought into the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) on October 16, the committee said in its daily Covid-19 update.

Another BID case was recorded at the Heart Centre in Samarahan on October 9, involving a woman aged 89 with hypertension.

Also on October 9, a death was recorded in Bintulu involving a 61-year-old man with hypertension.

On October 13, a death was recorded in Miri when a 72-year-old woman passed away in Miri Hospital. She had hypertension and diabetes.

Four other deaths were recorded on October 16, besides the 45-year-old BID case. Two were recorded in Betong involving a 60-year-old woman with hypertension, diabetes, dyslipidemia and obesity, and a 75-year-old man with hypertension, diabetes, gout and stroke.

One death was recorded in Miri involving a man aged 81 with hypertension and cancer, while another was recorded in Bintulu involving a 70-year-old man with chronic obstructive lung disease.

On October 17 there were four deaths, including three women in Kuching. One was an 84-year-old with hypertension, diabetes and dyslipidemia, the second was an 88-year-old had no known history of sickness, and the third was a 91-year-old with history of hypertension, diabetes, dyslipidemia and heart disease.

The fourth death on October 17 was recorded in Miri involving a man aged 81 with hypertension and dyslipidemia.

On October 18, one death was recorded in Miri involving an 86-year-old woman with hypertension and diabetes.