Covid-19 One Stop Centre at Dewan Masyarakat MBKS now starts operations at 8am

KUCHING (Oct 19): The Covid-19 One Stop Centre (COSC) at Dewan Masyarakat MBKS will now start its daily operations an hour earlier at 8am, according to an infographic by Ministry of Health (MOH).

It said the COSC now operates from 8am to 5pm on weekdays and from 8am to 1pm on weekends and public holidays.

“The change in operation hours take effect on Oct 19 (today),” said the infographic released by MOH Kuching Divisional Health Office.

It added the public can call the COSC hotline on 082-597539 or 082-597790 for further enquiries.

Previously, the operation hours of the COSC were from 9am to 5pm on weekdays and from 9am to noon on weekends and public holidays.

The COSC, which was set up at Dewan Masyarakat MBKS here, started operations early May as a pilot centre in the state, which brings together both state and federal agencies to fight the pandemic.

The COSC comprises drive-through screening, contact tracing, enforcement, transportation hub, and hotline services.

It aims to ensure efficient and effective management of the Covid-19 situation by offering various services at one venue.

On Aug 28, the Covid-19 Assessment Centre (CAC) was relocated to Stadium Perpaduan in Petra Jaya.