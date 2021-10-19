Covid-19: Only 1.74 pct of S’wak’s new 749 cases in Categories 3, 4 and 5

KUCHING (Oct 19): About 98.26 per cent or 736 out of 749 Covid-19 cases in Sarawak today were with no to mild symptoms, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

Of that, 247 cases or 32.98 per cent were in Category 1 without symptoms, and 489 or 65.29 per cent were in Category 2 with mild symptoms.

SDMC said there were six cases in Category 3 with lung infection, one in Category 4 with lung infection and needing oxygen support, and six cases in Category 5 with lung infection and needing ventilator support, which in total accounted for 1.74 per cent of today’s cases.

Today’s new cases brought the total cumulative positive cases in the state to 232,973 to date, SDCM said in its daily Covid-19 update.

Kuching continued to top the list of new cases in the state with 186 cases followed by Miri (155) and Sibu (96).

Other districts that recorded two-digit new cases were Lawas with 57 cases, Bintulu (39), Serian (37), Mukah (29), Samarahan (14), 13 each in Betong and Meradong with 13 each, and 12 each in Sarikei and Sri Aman.

Saratok, Daro and Bau each recorded nine new cases, while Marudi and Dalat had eight.

There were seven new cases in Matu and five in Kapit.

Limbang, Beluru and Bukit Mabong each had four new cases, while Kanowit, Selangau and Asajaya had three.

Lundu and Telang Usan each had two.

There was one new case each in Pusa, Tebedu, Belaga, Lubok Antu, Subis and Sebauh.

The remaining seven districts did not record any new case for the day.