Covid-19: S’wak to set up voluntary medical team to persuade Ulu Baram Penans to get vaccinated – Uggah

MIRI (Oct 19): The Sarawak government has agreed to set up a voluntary medical team led by doctors from the state Health Department including those who had retired to visit and persuade the Penans in Ulu Baram to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Deputy chief minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas who is Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman said the team will also go to interior places there to give medical and dental treatment for a few days.

“Previously, they have developed close rapport with the locals and have also gained their (Penans) trust,” said Uggah when attending a briefing by Health Department during his visit to Miri’s Covid-19 booster dose and adolescent vaccination programme at the Curtin University campus here today.

He further added that the state government is ready to provide the team with some financial assistance in order to help the Penans.

“We have now ready supply of the CanSino vaccine. This single dose vaccine is a good option for them and our medical personnel coming to their areas,” he said.

Meanwhile, Miri Health Department Officer Dr Raviwharmman Packierisamy said the department had previously tried to persuade the Ulu Baram Penans via government officers, elected representatives, influential members of the community, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and religious bodies to persuade the community to be vaccinated, but to no avail.

“While they have no issue with normal medical treatment or procedures, they freeze out and reject the Covid-19 vaccine outright. Worst, they will disappear into the deep jungle when our vaccination team arrive,” he said adding that the situation remained as one of the great challenges in the state’s vaccination programme rollout.

Dr Raviwharmman said that unlike those in Belaga district in Kapit Division that are more receptive, the Penans in Ulu Baram are scattered into six different settlements.

In other matter, Uggah revealed plans to get qualified frontliners in the state, who are not medical personnel, to get the Covid-19 booster shots or third dose.

“Doctors, nurses and other medical personnel deserved to get their immune system re-strengthened, they are handling the people, so we must also protect them,” he said.

Uggah’s visit to Miri was accompanied by Transport Minister Dato’ Sri Lee Kim Shin who is also the minister in-charge of Miri Division Disaster Management Committee (MDDMC).

In Miri Division, as of Oct 17, a total of 34,491 or 84.12 per cent of teenagers age between 12 and 17 have receive their first dose and 21,910 or 53.44 percent have received second dose Covid-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, the administering of additional dose and booster dose for frontliners and those age 60 years and above whom have completed their two-dose Pfizer vaccine six months ago, had started since Oct 13.