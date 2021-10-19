Covid: 94 pct of Malaysia’s adult population fully vaccinated

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 19): A total of 21,993,417 individuals or 94 per cent of the adult population in Malaysia have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday, according to the Health Ministry’s data on the CovidNow portal.

During the same period, 97.3 per cent of the adult population, or 22,756,938 individuals, have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

A total of 207,541 doses of the vaccine were dispensed yesterday, involving both the adult and adolescent populations.

This brings the total number of doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) which was launched on Feb 24 to 48,046,427.

Meanwhile, a total of 9,139 booster doses were administered to the target group yesterday, taking the total number of booster shots given to 30,756.

As for teenagers aged 12 to 17 years, 29.9 per cent or 940,960 individuals have completed their vaccination while 78.9 per cent or 2,483,693 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine since the PICK programme for the adolescent group was launched on Sept 8. – Bernama