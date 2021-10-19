Focus on addressing health, safety challenges

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 19): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Haji Noor said that the Sabah government is focused on addressing health and safety challenges effectively.

He said that the government is also managing the economy sustainably and strategically.

Hajiji added that the government’s struggle to look after the people’s health and also restore the economy during the Covid-19 pandemic was full of challenges and many people are still worried about the health environment and the still volatile economy.

“The government has done and is doing a lot to increase employment and business opportunities as well as diversify the people’s sources of income.

“In the Sabah Maju Jaya Roadmap (SMJ) development plan, the economic development of the state and the people are the main agendas of the government at this time,” he said in conjunction with the Sabah State Maulidur Rasul 1443H/2021M celebration here on Tuesday.

The celebration was launched by the Head of State, Tun Datuk Seri Panglima (Dr) Haji Juhar Bin Datuk Haji Mahiruddin, which bore the theme “Manhaj Rabbani Quality Ummah”.

Hajiji also said this was the second year the Maulidur Rasul was not celebrated in the tradition of mass rallies and marches, due to the Covid-19 pandemic that has struck the whole world.

“However, this pandemic does not stop the spirit and desire of Muslims to enliven this significant Maulidur Rasul ceremony.

“This year’s Maulidur Rasul also brings us to the threshold of the implementation of the 12th Malaysia Plan, (12MP) which was presented by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob last September.

“It is certainly not the matter of the amount of allocation we get, but as much as possible it will bring many benefits to the people and the country. Therefore, the government has drawn up the SMJ development plan to meet this challenge which focuses on the growth of key economic sectors namely agriculture, industry and tourism,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that at Sabah level, the inter-district travel restrictions were lifted on Oct 14, while the inter-state travel will be allowed starting Nov 1.

“I hope this permission can speed up the state’s economic recovery process and allow the people to live as before even in the new norms by always adhering to standard operating procedures (SOP),” he said.

In the meantime, Hajiji said the future of the state lies in the ability of today’s young generation who will steer and ensure the success of Sabah’s roadmap.

“Therefore, the strength and potential of young people in Sabah will continue to be strengthened. This is because the progress and excellence of the ummah is not easily achievable, and requires a transformation of mind and action, commitment and careful planning, as well as integrated and continuous efforts,” he said.

Touching on the concept of the Malaysian Family, he said that everyone should be tolerant, respectful of each other and maintain unity across political ideologies.

“The unity of multi-racial people in this country is our source of strength and must be defended based on the tenets of the nation. Sabah, with her multi-racial and multi-religious people, has long been the best example of harmony. We are an example of the Malaysian Family concept conceived by the Prime Minister,” he said.