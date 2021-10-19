GPS backbenchers club trains guns on opposition for saying state govt rushing to hold polls to avoid Undi18

KUCHING (Oct 19): Gabungan Parti Sarawak Backbenchers Club (GPSBBC) is lambasting the opposition fold for continuing to harp on the claim that the Sarawak government is rushing to hold the state election to avoid the adverse impact from the implementation of Undi18.

The GPSBBC secretariat in a press statement yesterday said it regretted statements by Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) secretariat as well as Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak leaders which continued to harp on the issue of Undi18 – the lowering of the voting age from 21 to 18 years.

“We lament that the opposition is resorting to new lows by trying to create a perception that the GPS is not giving the youths the opportunity to exercise their democratic rights.

“We would like to point out that GPS has continued to be sensitive and concerned on the aspirations of the youths, and throughout its various policies has ensured that the youths are not left out from benefitting from the initiatives of the state government,” it said.

It added that it was disappointing to see that, when the opposition parties felt that the state election was nearing, they were back to their old strategy of inciting anger among youths similar to what was seen in the 14th general election (GE14) in 2018.

This approach of “throwing everything at the wall to see what sticks” can be interpreted as a sign of desperation from the opposition, especially PH, whose political capital dried up after their massive blunder when helming the federal administration, GPSBBC said.

“Similarly, we want to ask PSB, since it is insistent on championing the youths, what have they done for the group since its formation, what are their contributions?”

For the state government, GPSBBC pointed out that the administration had come up with the incentive to pay 30 per cent of the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) loan to eligible borrowers.

The state government had also created the Graduan Pulang Sarawak initiative (iGPS) for Sarawak students studying at higher learning institutions (IPT) in Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Labuan, it added.

Besides that, it said prior to Covid-19 and when mass gatherings were allowed, constant engagements with the youths were held through town hall sessions by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and the state Youth and Sports Minister.

This contributed to the setting-up of several initiatives to help the youths and empower them, grooming them to be leaders in the next generation, GPSBBC said.

“We call on the opposition parties to not mislead the youths any further just for the sake of scoring brownie points. The youths can see and evaluate for themselves the contributions of the state government and how its policies have benefitted them.

“No amount of slander and baseless allegations can change that,” it said.

Last month, the Election Commission (EC) was ordered by the Kuching High Court to implement Undi18 by Dec 31 this year.

In a recent statement, PSB president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh claimed rumours were rife that GPS had been lobbying for the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Yang di-Pertua Negeri to lift the Emergency Order in Sarawak to pave the way for the dissolution of the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) this month and for the state election to be held in November.