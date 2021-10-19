GPS-led state govt committed to maximising rural development — Len Talif

BINTULU (Oct 19): The state government, under the ruling coalition Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), is committed to maximising rural development, said Assistant Minister of Urban Development and Resources Datu Len Talif Salleh.

He said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg had always come up with ways of generating extra incomes for Sarawak and bringing more developments to the rural and interior areas.

“We can see the various infrastructure development projects that have been approved and are being implemented by the government,” he said, citing the upgrading of the coastal road network and the second trunk road development together with bridges, as examples of the infrastructure projects being carried out by the state government.

Len, who is Kuala Rajang assemblyman, said this at the handing-over of land titles gazetted under Section 13 of Sarawak Land Code (Agriculture) and also compensation cheques to landowners, at Bintulu Development Authority (BDA) Auditorium yesterday.

On the acquisition of land, the assistant minister pointed out that the government would not take any land for free in that such matter was subject to the existing provision under the Sarawak Land Code (Chapter 81) and Article 13 of the Federal Constitution.

He added that under the existing law, no one would be deprived of his property, and no law could force the acquisition or usage of any property without adequate compensation.

Len Talif said the compensation payment would be in accordance with the rate based on the prescribed method.

At the event yesterday, a total of 47 cheques for RM193,543 were presented to 38 people who had been affected by a People’s Project – namely the upgrading works on Kelebu Road to Rumah Ado, Tatau-Bintulu.

Len Talif also handed over 74 land titles to 50 land owners from areas around Jalan Bintulu-Miri and Jalan Pelapi/ Tengan.

Adding on, the assistant minister said all these development projects meant to benefit the people.

“The Sarawak government is implementing infrastructure development, such as roads to connect the rural areas to major urban areas.”

Len Talif said the state government had allocated a total of RM17,463,107.95 for the Kelebu Road-Rumah Ado project, where Abang Johari officiated at the groundbreaking ceremony on Sept 30, 2019.

This upgrading project covered a total of 17.7km road network connecting nine longhouses, namely Rumah Jembai, Rumah Joshua, Rumah Suran, Rumah Michael China, Rumah Meluda, Rumah Arjey, Rumah Kitop, Rumah Kiah and Rumah Ado.

Moreover, Len Talif said the state government’s commitment in providing more infrastructure development projects such as construction and upgrading of roads was meant to ensure that the rural and remote areas in Sarawak could be developed simultaneously with the urban and suburban areas.

Also present at the event yesterday were Assistant Minister in Chief Minister’s Department (Native Laws and Customs) Datuk John Sikie Tayai, Samalaju assemblyman Dato Majang Renggi, Bintulu Resident Datu Jack Aman Luat, BDA deputy chairman Dato Haidar Khan Asghar Khan, BDA general manager Datu Muhammad Yakub Kari, and Land and Survey Department Bintulu superintendent Mohammad Zunica Mohamad Sapi’ee.