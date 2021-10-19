MMEA detains Vietnamese fishing vessel, 18 crew members off Kuala Kemena for encroachment, illegal fishing

BINTULU (Oct 19): A Vietnamese fishing vessel carrying about 15 metric tonnes of fish was detained at about 132 nautical miles northwest of Kuala Kemena for encroachment and illegal fishing in Malaysian waters.

According to the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) acting Bintulu Maritime Zone director Maritime Commander Effendy Mohamed Fadil, the vessel with 18 crew on board was detained at around 10am yesterday.

He said MMEA vessel KM Tabah, while carrying out their routine patrol at the area had spotted a suspicious vessel carrying out illegal fishing activities.

Effendy said based on the shape and physical structure of the vessel, it was suspected to be a foreign fishing boat.

“After being approached by KM Tabah, the crew of the vessel refused to cooperate and acted aggressively by placing various obstacles on the floor of the vessel to prevent the ship from being detained for inspection,” he said in a statement today.

He said the fishing vessel skipper had also acted aggressively by trying to escape into international waters, but the MMEA personnel continued to pursue the fishing vessel.

Effendy said MMEA personnel took almost two hours to intercept and detain the vessel.

He said following the inspection, it was found that the vessel did not have any documents and a license from the Fisheries Department to carry out fishing activities.

“18 crew members, including a skipper aged between 20 and 46, failed to produce any valid identity documents when inspected.

“The skipper and all the crew were detained and escorted to the Bintulu Maritime Zone Vessel Detention Centre for further investigation,” said Effendy.

He added the fishing equipment, diesel supply of about 2,000 litres and the catch of about 15 metric tonnes of fish were also confiscated.

The total seizure including the vessel is estimated to be worth about RM1 million.

He said the case will be investigated under the Fisheries Act 1985, for carrying out fishing activities in Malaysian waters without a valid permit and the Immigration Act 1959/63 for failing to produce any identification document.

If convicted, the skipper can be fined up to RM6 million, while the crew members can be fined up to RM600,000 each and the vessel can be forfeited to the Malaysian government.

All crews underwent a Covid-19 swab test upon arrival at the jetty as a precautionary measure to curb the spread of the virus.

For complaints and information on any suspicious activities at sea, the public is advised to call Bintulu Maritime Zone Maritime Operations Centre at 086-314 254 and Sarawak Maritime Operations Centre at 082-432544 or MERS 999 which operates 24 hours.