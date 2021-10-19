Nancy: Putrajaya agrees to extend Pemulih financial aid to MM2H companies

KUCHING (Oct 19): The federal government has agreed to extend the financial assistance under the Pakej Perlindungan Rakyat dan Pemulihan Ekonomi (Pemulih) to eligible Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) companies licensed with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac), said Dato Sri Nancy Shukri.

According to her, the financial assistance is one of the initiatives implemented by Motac in order to help alleviate the burden endured by industry players affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As industry players weather the long, difficult and challenging period, this financial assistance is the government’s ongoing commitment and assurance to restore the tourism sector in order to assist industry players,” said Nancy during a press conference before the financial assistance presentation event to industry players in Sarawak.

During the event, other industry players such as tour guides, travel agents and homestay operators also received assistance between RM500 and RM3,000.

Nancy revealed that there are seven financial assistance that have been implemented by Motac to assist the industry players during the Covid-19 pandemic such as the Pakej Rangsangan Ekonomi (PRE) 2020; Pakej Perlindungan Ekonomi dan Rakyat Malaysia 2021 (Permai) and Pakej Belanjawan 2021.

“There were other financial assistance from my ministry such as Program Strategik Memperkasa Rakyat dan Ekonomi (Pemerkasa) 2021; Program Strategik Memperkasa Rakyat dan Ekonomi Tambahan (Pemerkasa+) 2021; Pakej Perlindungan Rakyat dan Pemulihan Ekonomi (Pemulih) 2021 and Geran Khas Prihatin 2021 too,” she said.

She disclosed that the federal government has in total allocated RM61 million for the financial assistance which will be carried out in stages, where some have been disbursed and some are still in the process of being paid to the recipients.

Commenting on the government’s decision to allow interstate travel in the country, Nancy opined that it can help to revive the tourism, arts and culture sectors, which will help rebuild the country’s economy.

“It is good news for everyone in the country. My ministry will continue to ensure that more aggressive and strategic promotional campaigns are implemented to revitalise the Malaysia’s tourism sector,” she said.

Despite that, Nancy hoped that Malaysians would also understand that even though interstate travel is once again allowed in the country, Malaysian should also be cautious because the threat of Covid-19 is still around and Malaysians should always do their best in adhering to the standard operating procedures in everything that they do.

“Malaysian families wishing to engage in tourism activities for example are advised to undergo the Covid-19 screening test before embarking on a journey. If you have symptoms such as fever, flu or cough, postpone the trip.

“This action can indirectly help the government to break the chain as well as control the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in the community,” she said.

Also present during the event are Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture secretary-general Datuk Wira Dr Noor Zari Hamat and permanent secretary to state’s Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Hii Chang Kee.