Police train at Mount Kinabalu

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 19): The Royal Malaysia Police Air Operation Force has successfully completed High Altitude Flying and Mountain Operation training at Mount Kinabalu.

Sabah Police Air Operation Force Base Commander Assistant Commissioner Ahmad Lokman Abdul Hadir said the exercise at Mount Kinabalu was to test the performance of the AgustaWestland AW139 helicopter as well as capability of their pilots and crews in aircraft handling and aerial observations.

“The training was also to obtain qualifications for pilots, who are based in Sabah, to improve their skills in aircraft handling and landing in high altitude.

“Such training is needed to test our pilots’ skills and competencies in handling aircraft in high altitude as well as in preparation for the SAREX search and rescue exercise which is scheduled to take place in November and December this year,” he said.

The exercise involved 34 Air Operation Force police officers and crews from various sections such as helicopter flight crews, flight instructors and Sabah Air Operation Force Drone Unit.

Also involved in the exercise were Ranau police chief Deputy Superintendent Simiun Lomudin, Sabah Parks manager Maureen Jane Tapuong and Sabah Parks rangers to assist in identifying safe landing sites on top of Mt Kinabalu.