Sarawak to host Citrawarna Keluarga Malaysia programme in December – Nancy

KUCHING (Oct 19): Sarawak will host the Citrawarna Keluarga Malaysia programme which is expected to be held in mid-December this year, said Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

However, the exact date for the programme has not been set.

According to Nancy, the programme will be officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and the plan has also been approved in principle by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“This event will also be one of the initiatives to boost the economic sectors in Sarawak where it involves many parties, especially the players in the tourism industry,” she said during a press conference here last night.

Among the highlights of the Citrawarna Keluarga Malaysia programme is the organiser will be gathering as many Sape players as possible who will perform simultaneously to be listed in the Malaysia Book of Records.

Nancy said that organisers for the programme are also planning to set up a floating stage on the Sarawak river besides inviting famous artistes from all over Malaysia to enliven the event.

“Since there are will be many performers involved, we try to bring them to Sarawak to show to outsiders and share our culture by highlighting Sape music as well,” she added.

She said the selection of Sarawak as the host for Citrawarna Keluarga Malaysia programme this year is timely because the state has various tribes and ethnicities that are suitable to be highlighted to the entire population of our country.

She said the programme should to some extent cheer up the people of Sarawak, especially the tourism industry players who have been severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nancy was attending a press conference held before the ‘Pakej Perlindungan Rakyat dan Pemulihan Ekonomi (Pemulih)’ financial assistance presentation event to industry players in Sarawak.

Also present during the press conference and event are Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture secretary-general Datuk Wira Dr Noor Zari Hamat and permanent secretary to state’s Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture Hii Chang Kee.