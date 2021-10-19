Septuagenarian injured in single-vehicle accident near Miri traffic police station

MIRI (Oct 19): A septuagenarian was injured in a single-vehicle accident near Miri traffic police station at Jalan Miri-Bintulu at around 6.20am today.

Miri Fire and Rescue station (Bomba) in a statement today said they received a call on the accident at 6.20am and immediately despatched a team of six personnel to the scene.

“Upon arriving at the scene, the team found out that it was a single-vehicle accident involving a 69-year-old victim.

“He was driving a Perodua Kenari heading towards Miri Airport from the city centre when he suddenly lost control of his vehicle,” it said.

It added that the victim’s car skidded into the opposite direction.

“The Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) team immediately gave early treatment to the victim and remove him from the vehicle.

“He was later transported to Miri Hospital for further treatment,” it said.

Police are investigating the case.