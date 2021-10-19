Sheda out to address shortage in construction industry’s workforce

KUCHING (Oct 19): Sarawak Housing and Real Estate Developers Association (Sheda) has embarked on private initiative to assist in the recalibration programme for migrant construction workers in Sarawak.

According to Sheda president Augustine Wong Chung Ho, the initiative is meant to help relieve the current shortage of workers in the state’s construction industry.

He said the key objective was to a ensure smooth, speedy and legally-compliant process for the association’s members in matters such as obtaining qualified migrant construction workers, legitimate handling of their work permits and passes, and other workers-employers issues.

“Sheda will guide and educate its member companies and their sub-contractors on the correct process and procedures for the purpose of recalibration of these workers,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Wong said thanks to the assistance rendered by Immigration Department Sarawak, Sheda had submitted a number of applications, followed by necessary interviews as per required under the strict procedures set by the relevant authorities.

“On another note, in anticipation of Sarawak opening its economy in stages, Sheda members and their sub-contractors in need of approved permits or licences to employ new foreign construction workers, are encouraged to apply and get all the necessary permits ready, so that Sheda members in need of new migrant construction workers could employ them, once the border is open in the near future.

“For all the services rendered, a nominal fee would be charged by Sheda to cover for the association’s secretariat expenses, based on successful recalibration cases or applications of new permits,” he said.

For more information, contact Sheda’s secretariat via 082-366 334 / 082-366 434 / 082-365 001 (fax), or via WhatsApp on 016-897 2723 / 016-888 2856, or send emails to [email protected]