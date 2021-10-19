Take Covid-19 test before participating in tourism activities – Nancy

KUCHING (Oct 19): Malaysians who want to participate in tourism activities are encouraged to undergo the Covid-19 screening before embarking on their journey, said Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Dato Sri Nancy Shukri.

She said this following the government’s decision to lift the interstate travel ban on Oct 11 on the condition that those wanting to travel have completed their Covid-19 vaccinations.

“If there one have (Covid-19) symptoms, it would be better to postpone the trip because this action helps the government to break the chain and control the spread of Covid-19 among the community,” she said during a press conference last night.

She said that Malaysians need to remember that the lifestyle today is not the same as before because Covid-19 is still in the environment.

Nancy was confident that with the lifting of interstate travel ban, the tourism, arts and culture sectors will recover and rejuvenate the country’s economy.

Nancy was attending a press conference held before the ‘Pakej Perlindungan Rakyat dan Pemulihan Ekonomi (Pemulih)’ financial assistance presentation event to industry players in Sarawak.

Also present during the press conference and event are Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture secretary-general Datuk Wira Dr Noor Zari Hamat and permanent secretary to state’s Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Hii Chang Kee.