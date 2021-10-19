Umno will face next polls as strong force – Bung Moktar

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 19): Umno Sabah chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin sees no problem with the party strengthening its machinery if everyone plays their role.

He pointed out that Umno is a party that has a complete structure from the top leadership to its branches.

“If the machinery at all the divisions and branches, the Women, Youth and Puteri movements carry out their roles and responsibilities the party will be strong, especially in facing the next general election to achieve victory,” he said.

Bung Moktar said this at the joint annual general meeting of Umno branches in the Pitas zone which involved the Pitas and Bengkoka state constituencies on Sunday.

The meeting was officiated by Umno Vice President and Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid, and was also attended by Umno Sabah deputy chief Datuk Yakub Khan, party secretary Datuk Jafry Ariffin, Umno Kudat Division chief Akram Ismail and Umno Pitas coordinating chairman cum Bengkoka assemblyman Harun Durabi.

According to Bung, who is also Umno Supreme Council member, the existing structure needs to work with grassroots members and voters to help the community who are in need.

He stressed that Umno’s movements and branches must also conduct scheduled activities to prove that the party is not a ‘seasonal’ one.

“During the 14th general election, Umno was tested and failed to retain power… it was painful to be in the opposition and the experience should make Umno leaders repent and make efforts to correct negligence of the past,” he said.

Bung Moktar said in Sabah, Umno was previously considered buried and irrelevant, but with the high fighting spirit of members at the grassroots level, not a single branch or division in the state was dissolved after the 14th general election.

This proves that the party’s slogan “Dulu, Kini and Selamanya” is embedded in the souls of Umno members, he stressed.

In relation to that, Bung Moktar wants the meetings in all divisions to run smoothly by making it a platform for forgiveness as well as arranging strategies to face the upcoming 15th general election.