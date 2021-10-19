Wong calls attention to ‘leaning’ building at SK Sg Menyan

SIBU (Oct 19): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Dudong branch chairman Wong Ching Yong has called for swift action to be taken on the pre-kindergarten building of SK Sungai Menyan here which has leaned further to one side.

In a statement yesterday, he pointed out that prompt action is necessary to avoid any mishap.

Wong, who is also deputy chairman of Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC), realised that not all the government primary schools had received financial assistance.

He promised to look into the matter and help those schools to write to the state Education Department (JPNS).

“As potential candidate of N52 Dudong, I am happy with the allocation and promised to help Dudong and its residents to serve them better.

“The only regret was that the pre-kindergarten of SK Sungai Menyan was not demolished as the building had leaned even further to a nearby toilet used by students.

Wong revealed that he received a letter from JPNS on Sept 21 to notify that a total of RM3 million was allocated to all 15 government primary schools in the Dudong area.

They are SK Tanjung Latap, SK Nanga Assan, SK Sungai Salim, SK Ulu Sungai Salim, SK Batu Wong, SK Assan Nunggang, SK Ulu Durin Kiba, SK Nanga Pak, SK Sungai Durin, SK Sungai Menyan, SK Ulu Sungai Sengan, SK Ulu Sungai Naman, SK Kampung Banyok, SK Sungai Nibong and SK Sg Naman.

“After confirming with all the primary schools, we found that there are two schools that are yet to receive the funds from JPNS, namely SK Sungai Salim and SK Nanga Assan.

“Both schools are in serious defect and unsafe for students and teachers,” he said.

Wong recalled that in November 2020, he visited all the 15 schools and found many of the school buildings have been infested by termites.

“After the visit, I wrote letters to the Chief Minister of Sarawak (Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg), (Local Government and Housing Minister) Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, (Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research) Dato Sri Michael Manyin and (Assistant Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research) Dr Annuar Rapaee for financial assistance,” he said.

Ministry of Education, Science and Technological Research permanent secretary Datu Kameri Affandi and a team of senior officers from the ministry also visited the 15 schools after reports from the news media, according to Wong.

In August this year, JPNS allocated RM200,000 for SK Sungai Naman to undergo repair works.