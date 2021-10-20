Chong: State govt’s pandemic management ineffective, self-deceiving

KUCHING (Oct 19): It is high time the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government stop playing politics with the management of the Covid-19 pandemic and be serious about helping the state’s economy recover, said DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen.

He said in a statement that the ineffectiveness of GPS along with the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) have done enough damage in managing the pandemic over the past few months.

He cited the example of the recent announcement by SDMC on enterSarawak, saying the state government did a great disservice to the people of Sarawak by “flip-flopping on the enterSarawak policy.”

“On Oct 16, it was announced that all fully vaccinated Malaysians are allowed to enter Sarawak without having to apply through the SDMC website.

“Then suddenly at 11.30pm on the same night, the committee amended that policy by clarifying that only Sarawakians and West Malaysian civil servants or employees of private sectors serving in Sarawak were allowed to enter Sarawak without having to apply through the website.

“It is as if the Covid-19 virus can differentiate between Sarawakians and non-Sarawakians before infecting a person,” he quipped.

The Stampin MP said the decision was “absolutely not based on science and medical data but based on sheer political sentiment.”

“GPS trying to portray a ‘Sarawak First’ policy without any basis in science and medical reasoning and, by doing so, the GPS government is confusing everyone and making lives difficult for all,” he added.

He pointed out that despite all the extra SOP for enterSarawak applications and quarantine measures imposed on people returning or entering the state from Peninsular Malaysia, Sarawak still remained as the state with the highest number of infections in the country for the past two months.

“It only goes to show that the whole enterSarawak and quarantine SOP of the Sarawak government is only a farce which is not effective in containing the spread of Covid-19, but putting extra strain and pressure on our economy,” he said.

He claimed that the only reason that infection cases have dropped in the past week was due to the decision of authorities in Sarawak and the Ministry of Health not to test close contacts without symptoms since last month.

“The Sarawak government is now adopting the ‘less testing, less infection’ strategy to tackle the pandemic.

“This is definitely a self-deceiving strategy putting everyone’s lives at risk. It seems that the main reason for such a self-deceiving strategy is merely to justify calling for the State Election before the 18-year-old voters will be eligible to cast their votes after December 2021,” said Chong.

He said with Malaysia moving towards the endemic phase and the National Recovery Council deciding to gradually open up borders to save the country’s economy, it is incomprehensible that the state government has gone the other way by imposing extra control for entry into Sarawak for non-Sarawakian Malaysians.

“What the Sarawak government is doing will prolong the suffering of our tourism sector and all associated trades and the general economy in the state. Such steps are a great disservice to our general effort to try to recover the economy.

“I call upon the state government to make decision based on science and medical data and not based on impulses and political consideration,” he said.