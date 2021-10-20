Covid-19: 15 deaths, 3 BID cases in S’wak from Oct 11-19

KUCHING (Oct 20): Sarawak recorded 15 Covid-19 deaths between Oct 11 to 19, including three brought-in-dead (BID) cases, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

Two of the BID cases were recorded on Oct 12 in Sibu. The first was a 78-year-old woman who had diabetes, while the second was a 69-year-old man who had hypertension and diabetes.

The third BID case was 86-year-old woman from Kuching who was brought to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) on Oct 16. She had a history of hypertension, dyslipidaemia and chronic kidney disease.

One death was recorded on Oct 11 in Sibu which was a 68-year-old man who died in Sibu Hospital. He had a history of hypertension, diabetes, heart disease and end stage kidney disease.

Two more deaths were recorded on Oct 16. One was a 65-year-old man who died in Bintulu Hospital. He had a history of hypertension, diabetes, dyslipidaemia and end stage kidney disease.

The second death was a a 49-year-old man who died in Sarikei Hospital. He had a history of hypertension, diabetes and heart disease.

On Oct 17, one death was recorded at Miri Hospital. It was a 55-year-old man who had a history of hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, chronic kidney disease and stroke.

The most number of deaths was on 18 October with five recorded. Three were in Kuching, and one each in Serian and Betong. All five were men.

The first of the three cases in Kuching was a 82-year-old who had hypertension, diabetes, dyslipidaemia and stroke; the second was a 80-year-old who had hypertension, diabetes and chronic kidney disease; and a 62-year-old who had hypertension, diabetes, dyslipidaemia, heart disease, chronic kidney disease and asthma. All three died in SGH.

The sole case in Serian was a 64-year-old who had heart disease, and dyslipidaemia in Sarikei Hospital; while the sole case in Betong was a 66-year-old who had hypertension, diabetes and dyslipidaemia, and died in SGH.

On Oct 19, three deaths were recorded, and all three were men.

The first was a 67-year-old who had hypertension, diabetes and dyslipidaemia; the second was a 63-year-old who had hypertension, diabetes, dyslipidaemia and chronic kidney disease, and both died in SGH.

The third case was a 46-year-old who had hypertension and diabetes, and died in Miri Hospital.