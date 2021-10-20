Covid-19: Only 1.43 pct of 767 new cases in S’wak in Categories 3, 4 and 5 – SDMC

KUCHING (Oct 20): About 98.57 per cent or 756 of Sarawak’s new 767 cases today were in Categories 1 and 2, with no to mild symptoms, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said in its daily Covid-19 update.

Out of that figure, SDMC said 229 cases or 29.86 per cent were in Category 1 without symptoms, and 527 or 68.71 per cent in Category 2 with mild symptoms.

Only one case each were in Category 3 with lung infection and Category 4 with lung infection and needing oxygen support); and nine cases in Category 5 with lung infection and requiring ventilator support, which accounted for 1.43 per cent of today’s cases.

This brought Sarawak’s cumulative Covid-19 cases now to 233,740.

Meanwhile, Kuching continued to top the list of new Covid-19 cases in the state with 217 cases out of the total recorded today, followed by Miri (148), Sibu (95), Bintulu (49), Limbang (30), Lawas (29), Kanowit (27), Betong (17), Samarahan (14), Bau (13), Serian (11), Daro (11), Simunjan (11), Saratok (10) and Song (10).

Districts recording single digit cases were Kapit (9), Sarikei (8), Pusa (8), Sri Aman (7), Beluru (5), Kabong (5), Marudi (4), Mukah (3), Meradong (3), Lundu (3), Tanjung Manis (3), Asajaya (3), Bukit Mabong (3), Julau (2), Subis (2) and Sebauh (2).

Five districts recording only one case were Belaga, Dalat, Tebedu, Telang Usan and Lubok Antu.

Four districts recording zero cases were Matu, Selangau, Pakan and Tatau.