Covid cases continue to fall in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 20): Sabah recorded the lowest number of new Covid-19 cases since July 16 on Wednesday with 426 cases.

Local Government and Housing Minister, Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said that the new record was a drop of 269 cases compared to Oct 19.

“The districts showing the most noticeable drop are Kota Belud (-78 cases), Kudat (-44), Beaufort (-32), Tenom (-21), Keningau (-14), Tuaran (-14) and Tawau (-14).

“Only 266 cases or 62.42 percent of cases occurred in the last 24 hours. The remaining are cases that were registered late and exceeded more than two days after their screening results were known,” he said.

Ten deaths were reported on Wednesday – three in Keningau and one each in Kota Kinabalu, Kudat, Sipitang, Pitas, Kota Marudu, Beluran and Nabawan.

Masidi also said that 96.48 percent of cases on Wednesday were under the first and second categories which required treatment and assessment at home or at PKRCs only.

He added that there was only one case under category three, four cases under category four and two cases under category five.

Eight cases are still under the Health Department’s assessment.