Earlier opening time for Covid one-stop centre at Dewan Masyarakat MBKS

KUCHING (Oct 20): The Covid-19 One-Stop Centre (COSC) at Dewan Masyarakat MBKS here will now start its daily operations an hour earlier at 8am, according to a Ministry of Health infographic.

It said the COSC now operates from 8am to 5pm on weekdays, and 8am to 1pm on weekends and public holidays.

The change in operation hours takes effect on Oct 19, stated the infographic which was released by the Kuching Divisional Health Office.

It added the public can call the COSC hotline on 082-597539 or 082-597790 for further enquiries.

Previously, the COSC’s hours were from 9am to 5pm on weekdays, and 9am to noon on weekends and public holidays.

The COSC at Dewan Masyarakat MBKS commenced operation in early May this year as a pilot centre in the state, bringing together state and federal agencies in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

It comprises drive-through screening, contact tracing, enforcement, transportation hub, and hotline services, with the aim of ensuring efficient and effective management of the Covid-19 situation by offering various services at one venue.