EnterSarawak for ease of contact tracing, SDMC explains

KUCHING (Oct 20): The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) will continue to implement EnterSarawak for those coming from outside of Sarawak to facilitate its Covid-19 contact tracing.

SDMC in a statement today said non-Sarawakian travelers or those from outside of Sarawak must apply via EnterSarawak before coming into the state so that the committee will have records of their residential address.

This is so that contact tracing can be done swiftly by the division or district health offices should there be any positive Covid-19 cases among them.

“For those not residing in Sarawak, the information in EnterSarawak will have their address on record,” said SDMC added.

One case in point was when the Bintulu Health office had a positive case detected in October, and the person had traveled from Kuala Lumpur to Sarawak.

The person made many travels and had checked-in at several hotels before he was found to be positive for Covid-19. The case had also travelled to Bakun, and upon returning to Bintulu, was found positive following a symptomatic screening.

SDMC said another instance was of four illegal immigrants in Sibu end of last year where there were no records of their contact numbers, addresses or travel history, making it hard for the health authorities to do contact tracing.

The immigrants had exposed themselves to the public including passengers on the same bus, contact at lodging places and others.

“SDMC would like to explain that the entry requirement into Sarawak is to ease entry for Sarawakians and individuals residing in the state, and reduce the risk of Covid-19 outbreak.

“We hope for everyone’s patience and co-operation in controlling the spread of Covid-19 in the state,” SDMC said.