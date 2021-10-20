Families of missing anglers make tearful appeal for govt to continue search (Video)

KUCHING (Oct 20): The families of five anglers, who went missing on Oct 1, have appealed to the state government to ensure the relevant agencies continue with the search and rescue operation (SAR).

During a press conference today, the family members tearfully requested for the government to help find the anglers, who disappeared after heading to waters around Karang Berumput and Tukun Bass some 9.3 nautical miles from Santubong.

“We as a parent, wives, brothers, sisters, uncle, and aunt, gather here to appeal to the State Disaster Management Committee, please, please do not stop the search, and continue to help.

“But we are not giving up but still holding the hope and believe that they are still out there, waiting for us to rescue them,” said Vicky Lim, mother of missing angler Leody Lee.

Lim said the families truly appreciate the efforts of the state government, agencies, and maritime community, for their earlier efforts in the search.

“We also fully understand today the golden time has lapsed. We sincerely hope that the residents (in villages) will help us look out for any clues and inform us,” she said.

The missing anglers have been identified as Khamizan Saidi, 40 (skipper); Ng Ching Hui, 36; Christopher Teo, 32; Yap Tze Kang, 41; and Leody Lee Jiann Tarn, 35.

According to the police report, the boat left Jetty 98, Santubong Fishing Village around 5pm on Oct 1 and could not be contacted after that.

Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Kuching chairperson Datuk Lily Yong, who hosted the press conference, said at this stage only the state government could carry things further.

“It is very risky for (the families) to hire a boat and go to the deep sea. They don’t have the facilities and all, it is very dangerous.

“The state government must take responsibility to (help) these Anak Sarawak when they don’t have the ability to do so anymore. Please with your machinery or contact with neighbouring countries, help them to do the search,” she said.

Yong pointed out if the anglers are stuck in a neighbouring country, it is even more important for the government to step in.

“We need the government to coordinate and bring them back. We just want to see them come back.

“The families cannot afford to hold on with no news,” she said.

Yong also requested villagers in coastal areas to be on the lookout for the missing five.

“If the locals or fishermen see the weather is good, they can go nearby fishing and look out for the boat or the anglers.

“Even though good news or bad news, we are expecting something to be done,” she said.

Boat owner’s representative Syed Azam said while the SAR operation has not yielded any result, they are still hopeful.

“We hope that they are still alive and safe. We hope we get more help from various quarters, especially the marine community to inform us if they found anything.

“Personally, now when we go fishing, we are still on the lookout. We hope to find something so that we can restart the SAR operation, but so far nothing,” he said.

On the possibility of the anglers having been kidnapped, Syed opined the chances are very low.

“Our waters there are almost free from pirates. But still when you’re out at sea, there is still a remote possibility.

“It’s highly likely that they have drifted to another area beyond our territory,” he said.