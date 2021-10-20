Habitual druggie in Sibu gets 5 years’ jail, one stroke of rotan

SIBU (Oct 20): The Sessions Court here today sentenced a 38-year-old man to five years imprisonment and one stroke of the rotan.

Judge Marutin Pagan convicted Chan Kah Huo on his own guilty plea and also ordered for him to be under police supervision for three years upon release.

Chan will have to report himself to the Sibu Central police station once every three months.

He was charged under Section 15(1)(a) of Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 (Act 234), which is punishable under Section 39C of the same Act.

The Section provides for a jail term of between five and seven years, and up to three strokes of the rotan upon conviction.

According to the charge sheet, Chan, who was unrepresented by counsel, tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine use around 1.50pm on Jan 16, 2021 at the Sungai Merah police Station.

The investigation found he had three previous convictions for the same offence.