Highly irresponsible for GPS to rush into state polls before Emergency is over, says Baru

KUCHING (Oct 20): It would be highly irresponsible for the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government to rush into the state election before the Emergency is over, said Ba Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian.

“To hold the election while Covid-19 cases are still high in parts of Sarawak would only confirm to all Sarawakians that the GPS leaders prioritise politics over the people’s lives.

“Sarawakians are not ready for an election, and the turnout may be low if we go to the polls in the next few months,” he said in a statement today.

Stressing there is absolutely no good reason to hold the election anytime soon, he claimed that every sane person knows that the only motivation for GPS to want the election this year is to avoid the Undi18 votes.

Baru, who is Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) presidential council member, said it would be more prudent to wait until the Sarawak Emergency is over for the state election to be held.

“If GPS is confident about their chances, why not wait until February next year? If GPS thinks they have performed well this term, then they should have nothing to worry about,” he added.

Baru also said he was aware of the the appeal made by PSB president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong not to have the 12th State Election now but to wait after the Emergency is over.

“We trust the wisdom of His Majesty to have the final decision on the matter. The bottom line is this: People’s lives above politics,” he said.

The Sarawak Legislative Assembly (DUN)’s five-year term expired in June this year but the election was postponed following the declaration of Emergency by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong until Feb 2, next year.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Parliament) Dato Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar had on Oct 16 said the state election can be held during the Emergency as long as the Agong, Head of State and Chief Minister agree.

He had also said two conditions in the Sarawak Emergency Proclamation 2021 must be met, which are firstly the state of Emergency can be shortened by the Agong and secondly the Agong agrees to it after consulting the Head of State and the Chief Minister.

On a related matter, Baru said the incidence of new Covid-19 infections in Lawas has been the highest in Sarawak over the past few days while Sarawak continued to record high number of deaths.

“The number of new infections in Lawas yesterday (Oct 19) was 57, which is a high number, taking into account the low population, which is 46,200 according to the 2020 statistics.

“The number of new infections in Lawas yesterday involves 0.123 per cent of the total number of people there. If the same ratio were applied to Kuching, it would mean 875 new infections for a population of 711,500. However, Kuching recorded just 186 cases,” he said.

Stressing the high figure in Lawas is of great concern, he also said his party received calls from two groups of workers there informing that they had been given their Quarantine Order by the authorities but were not provided with food packages as is being done in other places.

“There seems to be no coordination here in Lawas, and it is disappointing that after dealing with Covid-19 for almost two years, this should be the situation.

“With the high incidence of cases in Lawas, we are even more disturbed that the Sarawak election may be held very soon,” he added.