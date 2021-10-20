Jendela increases 4G coverage in Sabah, Sarawak, Dewan Negara told

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 20): The implementation of the National Digital Network (Jendela) plan has succeeded in increasing the percentage of 4G coverage in Sabah and Sarawak in the second quarter of this year compared to the same period last year, the Dewan Negara was told today.

Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin said the 4G coverage for populated areas in Sabah increased to 83.48 per cent in the second quarter of 2021 compared to 73.4 per cent before the implementation of Jendela in the second quarter of 2020.

“The percentage of 4G coverage in populated areas in Sarawak increased to 80.84 per cent in the second quarter of 2021 compared to 73.67 per cent before the implementation of Jendela in the second quarter of 2020,” he said when winding up the debate on the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP).

Under the Jendela initiative, he said a total of 310 Orang Asli settlements would begin to receive 4G coverage through the upgrading of existing transmitters as well as the construction of new towers in the fourth quarter of this year.

Meanwhile, Zahidi said the ministry was informed that the Sarawak government through the Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA) was constructing a total of 300 telecommunication towers in the coastal and rural areas of the state.

Broadband services are also available at 150 locations in Sarawak through Fixed Wireless Access technology developed by Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation (SDEC), a company owned by the state government.

The Dewan Negara sitting continues tomorrow. – Bernama