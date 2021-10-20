Julaihi wants catch-up plan for delayed upgrading of coastal road stretches in Sadong Jaya

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Oct 20): Contractors working on the rehabilitation and upgrading of two stretches along the coastal road at Sadong Jaya near here have been directed to implement an effective catch-up plan.

Assistant Minister of Infrastructure and Ports Development Datuk Julaihi Narawi said he was concerned with delays caused by movement control order (MCO) restrictions and slow approvals from government agencies.

The stretches concerned are PA-2 Kota Samarahan-Sadong Jaya Road – Section 2 and Section 3, as well as PA-3 Sadong Jaya-Sungai Buloh Road.

The revised completion date for the 11.233km PA-2 is April 16, 2022, while the 8.175km PA-3 is now expected to be ready by Dec 14, 2021.

Both stretches will be upgraded to JKRS Type R3 modified standard materials.

“PA-2 and PA-3 are among the 30 packages of the coastal road network from the southern to northern part of Sarawak. So far only the rehabilitation and upgrading works on PA-4 in Bintulu and PB-2 (Maludam, Samarahan) were completed. Most of packages are still pending at tender stage,” Julaihi told a press conference in Sadong Jaya prior to site visits.

The 30 packages cost RM500 million and each package is either 8km, 9km, 10km, or 11km long, he said.

He said his visit to Sadong Jaya was to personally urge contractors to speed up their work, encourage close cooperation with government agencies, and to come up with effective catch-up plans.

Julaihi pointed out he has received many public complaints on a personal basis as well as through social media on the delays, which he estimated at a critical 39 per cent.

“Not only must the contractors work on a more effective catch-up plan but also go to the ground to inspect the work progress frequently. Do not just be overly dependent on the sub-contractors,” he stressed.

As the PA-2 and PA-3 stretches are the only links to the coastal road network, he said it is vital for the two projects to be completed immediately.

He also advised road users to be more alert, drive defensively, and avoid speeding when travelling along the under-construction stretches.