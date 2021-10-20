Lorry driver fined RM600 for illegal cockfight in Pujut, arrest warrant extended for no-show second accused

MIRI (Oct 20): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a lorry driver RM600 in default seven days in prison for illegally cockfighting in Pujut.

David Lidam Jemeni, 37, of Taman Ceria Bandar Baru Permyjaya paid the fine.

He was charged together with Subri Unji, 31, of Tinjar, Baram and Khoo Ching Meng, 32, of Tudan under Section 3(1) of Cruelty to Animals (Prevention) Ordinance 1962, which is punishable under Section 5(1), read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code.

The Section provides for a fine of up to RM1,000, or six months’ imprisonment, or both upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, David was caught cockfighting without a permit or valid licence from the authorities around 2.30pm on Sept 16, 2021, at an open area in Pujut Corner here.

Insp Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted the case, while David was unrepresented by counsel.

Separately, Magistrate Md Syafique Md Hilmie ordered Subri’s warrant of arrest be extended until Nov 10, following his failure to turn up in court for mention of the case today.

The third accused, Khoo, had pleaded guilty to the charge during first mention of the case on Sept 23.

He was fined RM600 in default five days in prison and paid the fine.