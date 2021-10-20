Man caught red-handed stealing cables at construction site

MIRI (Oct 20): Police arrested a 40-year-old man here Monday on suspicion of stealing electricity cables.

The suspect was nabbed around 6.30pm at a construction site in Tudan, and is being investigated under Section 379 of the Penal Code for theft.

It is alleged the suspect had stolen cables from the construction site on a number of occasions in the past.

He is said to have been caught in the act on Monday and had in his possession a saw as well as cut cables.

Conviction under Section 379 of the Penal Code carries a jail sentence of up to seven years or a fine or both.