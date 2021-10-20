Man claims trial to possessing, using fake money

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 20): A man claimed trial in the Sessions Court here yesterday to five charges of possessing fake notes, possessing tools to print fake notes and using fake notes to buy food and refueling at a gas station.

On the first count, Ridhwan Aiman Yahya, 30, was accused of having three pieces of RM100 fake notes at a house at Taman Kuala Menggatal at 9.15am on October 13.

He was charged under Section 489C which carries a jail term of up to 10 years, upon conviction.

On the second count, Ridhwan was accused of possessing the equipment to make the fake currency notes at the same place and on the same day.

The alleged offence was under Section 489D of the Penal Code which provides for a jail term of up to 20 years and a fine, upon conviction.

On the third to the fifth counts, the accused faced charges of making payments for items by using fake notes at a shop, a restaurant and a gas station here on October 10, 12 and September 13 respectively.

These three charges were under Section 489 B which is punishable by a jail term of up to 20 years and a fine, upon conviction.

The charge also stated that the money was allegedly Malaysian currency of RM100 notes with two different serial numbers.

All the cases were heard before judge Azreena Aziz.

The accused’s cases were fixed for management on November 18, 22 and 25.

In the meantime, he will be further detained under Section 259 of the Criminal Procedure Code, pending disposal of the cases.

Ridhwan was unrepresented.