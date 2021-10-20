Miri cops nab trader, seize drugs worth over RM300,000

MIRI (Oct 20): A trader was arrested by police Tuesday on suspicion of trafficking narcotics after he was found with drugs worth more than RM300,000.

Miri police chief ACP Hakemal Hawari said the 29-year-old suspect was nabbed during a joint operation carried out by narcotics personnel from the district and state police headquarters.

“The operation was carried out at a workshop at Jalan Datuk Muip and a house at Kampung Pengkalan Lutong. One man was arrested on suspicion of being involved in drug-related activities.

“During the arrest, the police found one packet which contained 22 smaller transparent plastic packets – each with substances believed to be methamphetamine weighing a total of 25.20 grammes,” he told a press conference here today.

He said further checks found another packet – also with 22 transparent plastic packets inside – which contained a substance believed to be methamphetamine weighing a total of 239 grammes.

“The raiding team also found eight more plastic packets containing a substance suspected to be methamphetamine weighing 8kg in total. The overall value of the drugs seized was RM314,000,” he said, adding a car valued at RM15,000 was also seized by police.

Hakemal said the suspect has been remanded for seven days for further investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

The Section provides for the death sentence or life imprisonment with up to 15 strokes of the cane, upon conviction.