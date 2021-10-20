MOH’s decision to recommend AEDs in public buildings sensible – Ang

KUCHING (Oct 20): Dato Seri Ang Lai Soon welcomes the recommendation of Ministry of Health (MOH) to make it mandatory for automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to be made available at certain public buildings.

On October 16, Minister of Health, Khairy Jamaluddin, was reported by Bernama to have voiced support for the idea.

“I will discuss with relevant authorities, state governments over MOH’s recommendation for AED to be made mandatory for certain buildings,” he was reported to have said.

AEDs are portable devices designed to treat people experiencing sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) on the spot.

The lightweight AED delivers an electric shock through the chest to the heart. The shock can potentially stop an irregular heart beat (arrhythmia) and allow a normal rhythm to resume following a sudden cardiac arrest.

Ang who is the Commander an founder of St John Ambulance Sarawak, described the recommendation as , ‘the best news of the year’ .

“I wish to thank and to welcome this sensible decision of the Minister of Health and Ministry of Health to make AED mandatory in certain public buildings.

Ang was happy to note that an appeal he made in October last year for AED be made available in public has finally been accepted by MOH.

He had said in the appeal last year having AEDs in public buildings would be of significant help in saving lives in view of the prevalence of SCA incidents in public places.

The Sarawak St John Ambulance Commander has also been calling for cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to be taught in schools and institutions of higher learning.

He hoped the decision by MOH to make it mandatory in public buildings will be complemented by the ministry’s directive to introduce CPR in extra curriculum in schools.

“I am equally confident that present federal government, MOH and the Minster of Health will also support my suggestion to make learning the simple life skill CPR compulsory in schools and institutions of higher learning in the country,” he said in a statement.