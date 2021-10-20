Motorcyclist killed in crash with U-turning car at Jln Bintulu-Miri

BINTULU (Oct 20): A 38-year-old motorcyclist died in a collision with a car making a U-turn at Mile 8, Jalan Bintulu-Miri around 7.05pm on Tuesday.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said Yue Chong Ley was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

“A female car driver aged 27 and another 19-year-old male passenger did not suffer any injuries,” Alexson said in a statement today.

According to him, initial investigation found during the incident, the motorcycle ridden by the victim was moving in a straight line from the direction of Bintulu town centre.

He said the victim could not avoid colliding with the car, which was making a U-turn.

“The strong impact of the collision resulted in the victim’s motorcycle ending up in the left lane of the road,” he added.

Yue’s body was later brought to the Bintulu Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem.

Alexson said the case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.