New Covid-19 cluster detected in vocational college in Jalan Matang, Kuching

KUCHING (Oct 20): The Sarawak Health Department declared one new Covid-19 education institution cluster involving students of a boarding vocational college in Jalan Matang here.

Dubbed the Jalan Matang Cluster, 28 individuals were tested positive for Covid-19 from the cluster out of 100 screened, while the rest were tested negative.

Those tested positive were admitted to the Sarawak General Hospital and its quarantine and low-risk patients treatment centre (PKRC), and Covid-19 Assessment Centre (CAC), the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said in its Covid-19 update today.

Meanwhile, Sarawak has 45 active clusters, with four reported nine new Covid-19 cases today.

The clusters that recorded new cases were Air Awat-Awat Cluster (3), Menuang Cluster (3), Putai 2 Cluster (2) and Ensurai Cluster (1).