Over 22 mln of Malaysia’s adult population fully vaccinated against Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 20): A total of 22,013,263 individuals or 94 per cent of the adult population in the country have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday (Oct 19).

According to the Health Ministry’s data on the CovidNow portal, 22,764,203 individuals or 97.2 per cent of the adult population had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

As of yesterday, 1,039,689 individuals or 33 per cent of adolescents aged 12 to 17 years had completed their vaccination, while 2,491,822 individuals or 79.1 per cent of them were administered at least one dose of the vaccine.

In total, 134,684 doses of the Covid-109 vaccine, were administered yesterday bringing the number of doses administered so far under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 48,181,111.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,365 booster doses were administered to the target group yesterday, bringing the cumulative total of booster shots given so far to 32,121. — Bernama