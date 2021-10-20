PM invites Malaysian Family to pray for recovery of unconscious firefighter

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 20): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has invited Malaysians to pray for the swift recovery of firefighter Mohd Diya Che Jusoh who lost consciousness during a flood rescue operation in Ayer Keroh, Melaka this evening.

“Come let us all, the Malaysian Family, pray so that he will recover and return to good health.

“I was made to understand that there is heavy rain across Malaysia, with several areas being hit by floods. I urge everyone to always prioritise their safety and that of their families. May Allah protect the Malaysian Family,” he said in a Facebook post tonight.

Media outlets reported today that Mohd Diya, 46, a Melaka Tengah Fire and Rescue Department personnel, was believed to have been securing a line in a flood area to help evacuate Kampung Sungai Putat residents from their dwellings when he suddenly lost consciousness and fell into swift chest-high flood waters.

Other firefighters who witnessed the incident took around 10 minutes to rescue him and get him to safety. – Bernama