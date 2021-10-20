Power supply to 14 illegal gambling premises cut off

LABUAN (Oct 20): Labuan police and Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) have cut the electricity supply to 14 premises found to have carried out illegal gambling activities.

Labuan police chief Supt Ahmad Jawila said of the number, five were in the town centre and the remaining were located in the outskirt.

He said the cooperation (with SESB) was part of police’s ongoing operation to stamp out illegal gambling activities throughout the duty-free island.

“Our joint-operation with SESB will continue and we will not hesitate to cut off power supply (immediately) to any premises which have been used for illegal gambling activities.

“With the move by SESB, we are optimistic the illegal activities will be crippled,” he said.

He also called upon members of the public to come forward and provide information on illegal gambling activities in their area.

Ahmad said the power cuts by SESB are made under Section 21A (1) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953. – Bernama