PSB seeks Abg Jo’s assurance election won’t be called before Dec 31 so youths can vote

KUCHING (Oct 20): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) has called on Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg to give his assurance that the 12th state election will not be called before Dec 31 to allow Sarawakians aged 18 to 20 the right to vote once Undi18 is implemented.

In a statement, the PSB secretariat said the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman has been silent on the matter while the GPS Backbencher’s Club recently claimed “the opposition is resorting to new lows by trying to create a perception that GPS is not giving the youths the opportunity to exercise their democratic rights”.

“After that bare statement, the GPS Backbenchers Club immediately changed the subject and said GPS has continued to be sensitive and concerned on the aspirations of the youths and throughout its various policies, has ensured that the youths are not left out from benefitting from the initiatives of the state government.

“This is a classic tactic of trying to pull the wool over the eyes of the people,” stated PSB.

According to the party, the main issue at hand is whether GPS is trying to call for an election before Dec 31.

“If so, this will be before Undi18 is implemented and as such new voters will not become entitled to vote.

“There is a stony silence from the leader of GPS, the chief minister of Sarawak. Can the chief minister come out with a firm and clear statement that he will not initiate a dissolution of the State Legislative Assembly to pave way for an election before Dec 31? That is all that is needed to lay the issue at rest,” said PSB.

It said otherwise, any other claims by the GPS Backbenchers’ Club, were merely “cheap rhetoric”.

“We call on the Chief Minister to declare that he respects Undi18 and will ensure that they can vote in the next state election and that no election will be called before Dec 31,” PSB added.