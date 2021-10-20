Relief efforts alone not enough to tackle poverty – Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 20): Relief efforts alone cannot break the vicious cycle of poverty, but opportunity, innovation and integration can turn recipients of economic aid into participants in overall economic recovery, National Recovery Council chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said.

In fact, he said social protection measures and plans need to be combined through larger-scale economic reform efforts that will revive the national economy across all sectors.

“Overall, there have been many dimensions and plans towards combating poverty. However, it remains vital that the magnitude of mobilising more aid and assistance also be complemented through renewed focus to ensure targeted aid flows to the right places and the right people.”

Muhyiddin said this in his opening remarks during a virtual webinar, “Towards National Recovery and The Next Phase: Eradicating Hardcore Poverty by 2025” in conjunction with the international day for the eradication of poverty today.

The former prime minister said all governments in the world need to work closely in addressing the impact of Covid-19, especially on the alarming rise in poverty cases and to adopt, at least, a joint approach in moving forward together during the post-Covid-19 global landscape.

“Let no country seize upon the relative economic vulnerability of another and let no country profiteer from the suffering of a fellow nation,” he added. – Bernama