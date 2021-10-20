Report: MACC officer from missing RM25m case now suspected of drug trafficking

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 20): A Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission officer linked to the alleged theft of RM25 million seized from a former intelligence chief was now being additionally investigated for drug trafficking.

Malaysiakini quoted Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) director Datuk Razarudin Husain as confirming the matter, adding that the suspect has been detained under the Dangerous Drugs (Special Preventive Measures) Act 1985.

“Investigators found possible elements of drug trafficking in the case when they arrested two other individuals, who were addicts and were also in possession of drugs. These individuals are our witnesses.

“Initially, police only detained the suspect (the MACC officer) to investigate him for being in possession of Erimin 5 pills and because his urine test came back positive for drug abuse, following a report lodged by MACC.

“We suspect that he is involved in pushing Erimin 5 pills and also methamphetamine,” Razarudin was quoted as saying.

It was also reported that the officer is believed to have been trafficking drugs for over a year.

Razarudin said the officer was being held for 60 days using preventive detention powers, but may be released earlier if investigations were completed before then.

On September 20, MACC confirmed that the three senior officers were remanded under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code after news of the missing cash had gone viral.

Three days later, Utusan Malaysia reported that the police found drugs, as well as a pistol and bullets at the office of one of the suspects.

On October 12, the Attorney General’s Chambers said it had found that there were other offences requiring further investigation by relevant enforcement agencies in the case, based on the investigation submitted by the MACC.

The RM25 million involved was previously seized from former Malaysian External Intelligence Organisation (MEIO) director-general, Datuk Hasanah Abdul Hamid who last year was charged with criminal breach of trust involving US$12.1 million (approximately RM50 million). – MalayMail